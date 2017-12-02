NFL players correct to protect this country’s institutionalized racism

There’s been much discussion of late regarding black NFL player protests, and it’s always the same: Some Americans feel their flag and national anthem are being disrespected. The Nov. 24 letter from Ron Moers, “Insulting fans,” was more of the same.

Mr. Moers expressed confusion as to why the protesters on the Oakland Raiders stood for the Mexican anthem but not for U.S. anthem prior to a recent game in Mexico City. Well, here’s a little history:

Slavery was abolished in Mexico in 1829, and from that point forward escaped slaves were welcomed and allowed to live as free persons in that country. For 188 years, Mexico has been open to black Americans and has done nothing to warrant their disrespect.

The U.S. Constitution was written to allow slavery to win ratification. Even after slaves were freed, there have been four amendments to the Constitution (the 13th, 14th, 15th and 24th) forcing whites to treat blacks as equal citizens. There were also civil rights laws enacted — regarding marriage, education, social integration, housing and voting rights — attempting to force whites to treat blacks fairly. Many of these laws have recently been undermined.

The anthem and flag were adopted when blacks were three-fifths of a citizen. The flag has stars that represent the states of the union. But only about 15 of those “stars” are not openly hostile or oppressive to blacks and other minorities. Hostile states include the entire Southeast portion of the country and most of the central Midwest. Even in the interior of the Pacific Northwest, where few minorities live, there are white supremacist inclinations and movements to create white-only states. Essentially, two-thirds of this country has governments that are hostile to blacks and other minorities. Just look at the laws they pass and the statues they protect.

Now you’re mad that they protest during your anthem for being beaten or shot to death by law enforcement, essentially institutionalized brutality and murder? Well, the flag is just another scrap of cloth and the anthem just another catchy tune unless all Americans are treated the same by society — and they are not. I will stand or kneel with them.