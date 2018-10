AP Photo/Eric Risberg

I hope the Raiders can turn their team around before they come to Las Vegas. If they don’t start winning, I hope officials with the new stadium have a lot of other events planned when football is not in season.

If the Raiders keep playing like they are now, those 2,000 parking spaces will be more than enough to accommodate the people who will show up. Sure doesn’t look like the $750 million the state is coming up with is going to be well spent. That was a bad mistake.