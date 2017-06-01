NFL’s Super Bowl is a hot bed for sex trafficking

REUTERS/Adrees Latif

I noticed the recent Review-Journal article proclaiming that Las Vegas may potentially host a Super Bowl in the near future. I immediately remembered something told to me by my uncle and aunt when the Super Bowl was taking place near their home outside of Phoenix.

The Super Bowl is a hotbed for the human trafficking industry — in fact, it’s actually one of the worst events. There is a notable spike in the amount of sex trafficking activity in the surrounding area near the game. For a city with an already notorious reputation, this would certainly skyrocket.

I’m a football fan as much of the next guy. Having a Super Bowl in my hometown would be something really amazing to consider, seeing as it still seems surreal that an NFL team would even come to Vegas. But before this idea is given the go-ahead, perhaps we should look at the dark side of what such an event could bring.