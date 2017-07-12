NLV constable fiasco a stain on the Clark County Commission

Fire Mr. Eliason and sue him for back pay for a job he never qualified for from day one and give the citizens back their hard-earned money.

North Las Vegas Constable Robert Eliason. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

It is hard to imagine the Clark County commissioners allowing North Las Vegas Constable Robert Eliason to have a free ride for more than two years without firing him and making him repay the citizens for this fiasco. This is a prime example of the “good old boy” system.

Mr. Eliason spends 12 years as a councilman at North Las Vegas due to his Mormon stake getting him elected and then he uses that influence to slide into his new gig. Nice if you can get it.

The commissioners should be ashamed. They had the authority and the resources to fix this mess before it got started. Now they must do the right thing. Fire Mr. Eliason and sue him for back pay for a job he never qualified for from Day One and give the citizens back their hard-earned money.

In addition, the constable gigs in the valley are a waste of money, especially when you have great law enforcement agencies throughout the valley to protect us.