No correlation between teacher continuing education and student success

Your Thursday editorial, “Exacerbating a shortage,” did not offer a better path forward. Rather than a semester-long class on “family engagement” for teachers, why not fund and create a college-level DVD that the teachers can review at their leisure and then sign off on? An organization called The Great Courses offers hundreds of examples.

Yes, there will be some cheating. But the cost and time savings are worth the risk. The objective should be better education for the students, not “filling squares.” Forcing teacher shortages in this case is just stupid, especially when there is no evidence supporting a correlation between teacher continuing education and Nevada student achievement.

Your recommendation to the Legislature would carry some weight.