No fake news in Michele Fiore’s expense accounts

Councilwoman Michelle Fiore. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

I see that Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore is calling the Review-Journal’s reporting about her travel and expenses as a member of the convention authority board “fake news” (Feb. 13 Review-Journal). My question: Are the expenditures true? Do the records lie? Her expenses were higher than any other member of the board. Period. What’s fake news?

Ms. Fiore said, “Do not ever, for the LVCVA, allow a newspaper to dictate our activities for what we do and what we spend.” She added she would not “kowtow to fake news.” The only thing fake is her response. Ms. Fiore should own up to her expenses instead of blaming the paper for reporting them. She continues this charade at her own peril.