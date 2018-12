In a recent letter, retired civil engineer Don Ellis suggests investing in a desalting plant near the Pacific Ocean would help wean California off the Colorado River. And Lake Mead water levels would then slowly increase.

But there’s no need to move water from the Pacific to Lake Mead. Pump it east to the Imperial Valley farmers via the existing aqueduct. And it would help us meet our water treaty obligations with Mexico in regard to sharing the Colorado. Let’s ask Mexico.