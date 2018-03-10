No secret why people no longer watch the Oscars

Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

In response to the Los Angeles Times story, “Oscar ratings plummet to all-time low,” reprinted in the Tuesday Review-Journal:

Why don’t they face reality? It’s not the “emergence of streaming online video” options or any other perceived excuse. The real reason is lousy hosts — Where is the next Bob Hope, Johnny Carson or Billy Crystal? — lousy movie choices and mostly lousy actors with their constant pontificating and trending movement of the moment. Then, of course, there’s the constant liberal, racial, gender political agenda.

The common people are sick of it and rejecting it in droves. Wake up, Hollywood — and professional sports, too.