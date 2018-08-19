No shame at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

Clearly, the good-old-boy network is alive and well and flourishing in Las Vegas at taxpayer expense.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Rossi Ralenkotter. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Thanks to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board, the Hillary Clinton “I am above the law, I am arrogant, greedy and have no moral compass or shame” club welcomed a new member last week, Rossi Ralenkotter.

Mr. Ralenkotter, the agency’s leader since 2004, shamelessly accepted no blame for the blatant disregard for proper internal accounting controls, including the mishandling of $90,000 in airline gift cards and the lavish spending during his 14-year tenure. As the leader, he failed to do the right thing, fall on his sword and walk away with his $350,000 annual pension.

As for the 13 Jim-Comey-like board members, they demonstrated no moral courage, looked the other way and voted to approve his lavish golden parachute — even with an ongoing Metro investigation and evidence on the table. I say “shame on you” is not strong enough.

Clearly, the board has demonstrated to all Nevadans that the good-old-boy network is alive and well and flourishing in Las Vegas at taxpayer expense.