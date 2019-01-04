No surprise that gaming stocks are down

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Your Tuesday article “Gaming’s bad roll” didn’t surprise me in the least. Our family has lived in Las Vegas for more than 20 years. We used to enjoy reasonably priced Strip buffets, shows and free parking. The slots were looser, and we could actually afford to go see several shows a year. Not anymore.

Friends used to visit often, but now high prices keep them away longer. Factor in the ridiculous fees, taxes and other nickel-and-dime charges, and what once was a good value isn’t. The Oct. 1, 2017, tragedy also didn’t help.

If casinos and local governments fail to rein in their greed, the goose that laid Nevada’s golden egg very likely will fade away. Then what?