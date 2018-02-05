Noise from small planes threatens to ruin the Red Rock experience

Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Red Rock Canyon was the first — and may be the best — U.S. National Conservation Area. The canyon is recognized as a retreat to nature that sheds the haste and noise of urban centers.

Our federal public servants have worked hard to obtain and maintain the conservation status of the canyon. But, somehow, the FAA is allowing small planes free access to the canyon. The side canyons echo the small-plane noise throughout the conservation area, and any sense of peace and tranquility is lost.

In some ways, this is a small matter, but it is an erosion of a valuable public resource. I hope someone in the bureaucracy can resolve the small-plane pollution in our conservation area.