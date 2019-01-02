Nonpartisan historians will look kindly on Donald Trump

President Donald Trump. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

Joseph Schillmoeller’s Saturday letter on politicians was brilliant. The year’s best, in my opinion.

Politicians in both parties are out for themselves and couldn’t care less that this country is in decline. Along comes Donald Trump, trying to make the lives of all American citizens better, and one party demonizes him and his own party practically disowns him. Some day, nonpartisan historians will say, “Donald Trump was the United States’ last chance to avoid Chinese world domination in the 21st century and beyond.”