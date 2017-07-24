North Las Vegas constable having his way with Clark County Commission

North Las Vegas Constable Robert Eliason. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

It sure appears that North Las Vegas Constable Robert Eliason has the Clark County Commission’s number. He played commission members by requesting a two-week extension — on the matter of his failure to become certified — when the county put the issue on its calender. He then filed suit claiming a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Because the commissioners failed to do their jobs and act last year, the taxpayers of this county will probably pay his pension — and legal fees — after he hits 36 months in a position he has unlawfully held for more than a year.

Bravo, commissioners. You totally failed on this one.