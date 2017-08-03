North Las Vegas doctor gets away with a slap on the wrist

Jorge Burgos gets one day in jail per victim? Served in country club cells over weekends? Really? Is this a deterrent to anyone?

In response to your Friday story, “North Las Vegas doctor sentenced for kissing, groping patients”:

Sexual assault by a physician is heinous. Jorge Burgos gets one day in jail per victim? Served in country club cells over weekends? Really? Is this a deterrent to anyone?

Please run a summary of this article and sentencing when Clark County Judge Richard Scotti next runs for office. Also, please send an alert to our “every other year” legislators: We need laws for automatic revocation of licenses for any misdemeanor and felony convictions. Obviously, the licensing review boards have repeatedly been proven incompetent.