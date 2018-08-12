North Vista Hospital proud to serve the community

As the chief executive officer of North Vista Hospital, I want to clarify and put into context the role of the state in providing oversight of behavioral health services (“Probe: Hospital ignored patient abuse,” Thursday Review-Journal).

The state of Nevada is required by law to investigate all complaints filed by the public against a licensed medical facility, no matter how small the alleged infraction may be. Every hospital in the state is the subject of these routine investigations as part of their professional obligation to be transparent and accountable to the communities they serve.

As part of its normal oversight duties, the state recently investigated a small number of complaints filed anonymously against North Vista Hospital staff. On July 5, the state cleared the hospital of all but some procedural reporting infractions.

The community is supportive of the fact that North Vista Hospital provides a rare service, helping thousands of patients with mental health conditions live full and productive lives in a state that has a severe shortage of mental health workers and resources.

Members of our behavioral health staff receive specialized training on properly treating patients with severe mental illness, which can sometimes manifest itself in violent ways. The training is very specific and clinically focused, ensuring a safe environment for both employees and patients. In cases where patients may need to be temporarily restrained, the staff goes out of its way to ensure the patient’s safety, security and well-being.

Our hospital has a remarkable treatment record, and we remain committed to providing the most effective care for the good of all members of our community.