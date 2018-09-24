Letters

Not a fan: Ramirez cartoons show conservative bias

Jan Faris Henderson
September 23, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

I was dismayed to read where the Review-Journal has agreed to carry Michael Ramirez cartoons regularly (“Taking his talents, pen to Las Vegas,” Sept. 16 Review-Journal). I became familiar with his work when I read the L.A. Times. In spite of his pronouncement that he is an “equal-opportunity offender,” nothing could be further from the truth. Ramirez touts that “his work won’t show allegiance to any political party,” yet a year into Trump’s presidency Ramirez continued to draw cartoons blaming Barack Obama for perceived injustices. Ramirez is strongly biased toward the Republican party. His cartoons reflect that bias.

