Not all senior citizens are lost with technology

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

I was happy to read your Monday story, “Henderson student’s Geeks for Seniors provides tech support.” Reliable tech support is essential to everyone using computers. But I would like to remind readers and editors that among today’s “seniors” are the people who built the first personal computers and invented the internet. Many of us have been using computers and mobile devices every day since the early 1980s and are quite computer savvy.

The ones who need tech support the most are those of any age who don’t use computers in their daily jobs. “Geeks for Everyone” might be a better business model.