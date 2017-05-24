Not all taxpayers oppose school choice

In regard to Les Gilbert’s recent letter, “School spending,” I wish to point out that I am in favor of education savings accounts:

Mr. Gilbert writes, “Send your kids anywhere you choose. Just don’t ask me to pay for it.” As a teenager I worked my way through high school, then nurses training, college and post graduate school — all the while paying taxes to support public schools. I opted for a career rather than having children. My taxes have been used for my entire career to “educate” other people’s children to this day.

Gov. Brian Sandoval is welcome to use my taxes to pay for ESAs because my “choice” is for the Socratic method of education rather than indoctrination.