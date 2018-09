In reference to the Sept. 9 letter to the editor “Waste nearby,” bravo, Lyle McKenzie. Point well made.

I am one of the 748,888 who moved here since 1990 despite its proximity to the Nevada Test Site.

I, for sure, didn’t move here to live in East California.