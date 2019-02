Jussie Smollett. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

There is a great demand among Democrats, the mainstream media, Hollywood and academia for finding racists and racism in America. The problem, however, is the supply is teeny-tiny, as evidenced by the soaring number of hate-crime hoaxes.

Oh, that darn supply and demand thing can be so disappointing when trying to sow hatred among groups of people.