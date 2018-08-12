Not fair to grumble about Metro over the Oct. 1 tragedy

Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

I was a 20-plus-year resident of Las Vegas before moving to North Carolina in 2012. I have always had the utmost respect for the Metropolitan Police Department.

I keep reading about the chaos that took place during the Oct. 1 massacre and how Metro was not on top of things as it should have been. But there had never been anything like what happened that day. No one could have imagined this type of mass shooting. This was a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Judge Metro and its officers on what they do every day, not on one event. There isn’t a police force in the world that could have been prepared for what occurred in Las Vegas. I would venture to say that all police departments learned something from this tragic event. You can’t change the past, but everyone can certainly learn from it.