Some states and cities are now going to sue over the federal government’s decision to include a question about citizenship on the upcoming census questionnaire. They claim, in part, that the question would scare illegal aliens into not answering the question.

So, once again, the left wants the United States to change how it does things to accommodate people who shouldn’t be here in the first place. Somebody, please, tell me I still live in America.