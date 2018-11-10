Nothing wrong with searches in Clark County schools

I see no problem with random searches in the Clark County schools. I do not feel there could be issues with racial profiling, as some parents and members of the public might think.

I come from a family of hunters. We were taught respect for weapons of all kinds. My sons took hunter safety programs conducted by the Nevada Department of Wildlife years ago. Growing up, my sons had toy guns, BB guns and water guns. These were not used destructively,

However, I feel the Clark County School District should begin weapons safety education in the elementary grades. I also feel more parents should take the time to educate their children about the damages a gun can cause. Parents should consider safely storing any weapons they have in their homes and teaching children they are not for “playing.”

These are our children and our future. Let’s educate them. Guns are not toys.