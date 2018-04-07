Nothing wrong with sending the National Guard to defend our borders

AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File

According to the U.S. Constitution, President Donald Trump does have the complete right to call members of the National Guards back to America to defend our borders (“New Trump border idea: Use soldiers as guards,” Wednesday Review-Journal).

In Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution, the U.S. Congress is given the power to “provide for calling forth the militia to execute the laws of the union, suppress insurrections and repel invasions.” Congress is also empowered to come up with the guidelines “for organizing, arming, and disciplining, the militia, and for governing such part of them as may be employed in the service of the United States, reserving to the states respectively, the appointment of the officers, and the authority of training the militia according to the discipline prescribed by Congress.”

Article II,Section 2 notes that the president of the United States is the commander in chief of the state militias “when called into the actual service of the United States.”

It always amazes me that so many highly educated individuals — educators, political philosophers and members of the media — apparently don’t bother to read our Constitution before they open their mouths and reveal their true ignorance.

The name “National Guard” speaks for itself — those who guard our nation.