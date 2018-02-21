Now is the time to talk about gun control

Every time a Republican speaks about gun control, it’s to imply or flat out state that “they’re coming to take your guns.”

Victor Joecks’ Sunday column criticizes Democrats for asking our government to “do something” about gun violence. He criticizes them for not being specific. But after the Oct. 1 mass murder at the Route 91 concert, Democrats called for the ban of bump stocks, for a start. Not specific enough? We have to start somewhere.

As a supporter of the Second Amendment and a gun owner, I don’t feel gun control is strict enough. Every time a Republican speaks about gun control, it’s to imply or flat out state that “they’re coming to take your guns.”

Mr. Joecks says gun control is a talking point and not a plan. But he neglects to mention that every time an NRA-backed Republican has to address the discussion of gun control, the automatic response is to say, “Now’s not the time to talk about it.” Well, it is time to talk about it. If our first efforts don’t make a difference, then we keep at it until we find something that does. That’s the American way.