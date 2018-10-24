Letters

Now Republicans want to cut entitlements

Paul Gary Las Vegas
October 23, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., finally came out last week and said his objective is to cut “entitlements” to address the nation’s deficit. At least he finally spoke the truth.

The tax cut was great for him — and the rich. The middle class and lower classes have been under attack for years by Republicans. What has happened to equality for all? It has been replaced by the rich get richer and the ones left behind die, their relatives even unable to afford respectable funerals.

What has happened to my country? Money and power have become everything.

Dignity, empathy, honesty, ethics and integrity mean nothing to this Republican Party.

