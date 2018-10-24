Now Republicans want to cut entitlements

Dignity, empathy, honesty, ethics and integrity mean nothing to this Republican Party.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., finally came out last week and said his objective is to cut “entitlements” to address the nation’s deficit. At least he finally spoke the truth.

The tax cut was great for him — and the rich. The middle class and lower classes have been under attack for years by Republicans. What has happened to equality for all? It has been replaced by the rich get richer and the ones left behind die, their relatives even unable to afford respectable funerals.

What has happened to my country? Money and power have become everything.

