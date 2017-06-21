Nuisance suits under the Americans With Disabilities Act don’t help

In response to Jane Ann Morrison’s Thursday Review-Journal column about a wheelchair-bound man whose hobby is filing lawsuits claiming local business aren’t in compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act:

As someone who now relies on her power wheelchair to navigate Henderson and Las Vegas, I feel qualified to offer my opinion on this knucklehead and his equally pea-brained attorney.

The world is not designed for the disabled. I have learned to open heavy doors on my own, unless a passerby is available to assist. One of the elevator buttons in the corridor of a Henderson casino has a cement-based, oversized ashtray under it, making the elevator button completely unreachable, either by me or my service dog, Tucker. I have learned to carry a ‘wand’ that is long enough to reach past the ashtray and over to the elevator button.

Don’t get me started on having to navigate sidewalks — seeking the ramped area to get onto the sidewalk, and then having to locate another ramped place to exit. Will I exit into a street? What about parked cars that cover the ramp?

Funny thing, it never occurs to me to sue casinos, cities, stores or anyplace else that is not designed for the disabled. Dealing with these myriad issues has helped me to retain my independence, and even chat up new people in the process. There is a workaround for virtually everything. It takes me longer to get out the door, into my van, then into my powerchair, but so it goes. I still keep appointments, volunteer with animal rescue, and write a blog about my experiences.

Not a lawsuit filed anywhere.

Perhaps the Review-Journal will consider writing about those of us who “just do it” without holding up people for money. Oh, and I carry hand-wipes for those times I can’t reach a bathroom soap dispenser. My hands are clean, as is my conscience.