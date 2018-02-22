NV Energy giving back peanuts to rate payers

Why are we paying so much when this state has sun almost every day of the year?

Now I can rest comfortably. I will get a whole $4.08 discount from NV Energy on my electric bill every month (Friday Review-Journal). I am sure that will bring my summer electric bill way down to being manageable. Between that and my 2 percent cost-of-living raise in my Social Security, I am now on easy street.

If I were NV Energy, I would be embarrassed to actually tout such “news.” With all the money the company is making, it would have been nice if it gave us even a $5 per month credit. Sure sounds better then $4.08.

Where is the use of solar power to cut the cost of our electric bills? Why are we paying so much when this state has sun almost every day of the year? NV Energy needs to investigate the use of this resource so people are not afraid to open their electric bills four months out of the year.