NV Energy looking to undermine energy initiative

Al Hartmann/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP

Over the past few weeks, we have been bombarded with advertising on TV opposing Question 3, even though it will not be on the ballot until November. Unsurprisingly, the source of these ads, the Coalition to Defeat Question 3, has been supported, according to secretary of state filings, to the tune of almost $12 million from NV Energy in the past three months.

NV Energy has proved in the past with its false claims against rooftop solar power — and now with its ads filled with conjecture about blackouts and innuendo about rate increases — that it is opposed to any form of competition and is willing to spend ratepayer money to protect its monopoly. And, once again, the Public Utilities Commission has joined in this attempt to maintain the status quo.