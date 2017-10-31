Really? O.J. Simpson on the front page (Thursday Review-Journal)? Above the fold? Just when did the RJ become a tabloid?
O.J. Simpson on the front page?
A slow news day?
October 30, 2017 - 9:00 pm
Check out what's for sale or rent in the Las Vegas valley
HOMES
Explore life stories, offer condolences & send flowers.
OBITUARIES
Buy, Sell or just browse to see what's for sale
CLASSIFIEDS
Your best source of local jobs and career training
JOBS
Browse to see cars & trucks for sale from local dealers
AUTOS
You May Like