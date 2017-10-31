ad-fullscreen
Letters

O.J. Simpson on the front page?

Jerry Fink Las Vegas
October 30, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

Really? O.J. Simpson on the front page (Thursday Review-Journal)? Above the fold? Just when did the RJ become a tabloid?

