Obamacare more like a lemon than a “dream’ car

I think that letter writer Charles Parrish’s analogy regarding a “dream” car and Obamacare can be taken further (Saturday Review-Journal).

The problem is that when you purchase your dream car, you do take care of it. But you don’t expect to have dozens of recalls to fix manufacturing defects. Nor do you expect the dealership to supplement the extremely high rising cost of driving the vehicle. They won’t collect money from other car owners to pass on to gas stations so you can buy reasonably priced fuel.

Now, different ownership has taken over the dealership. They realize that your dream car was more of a pipe dream dumped on you under false pretenses. You can’t keep your mechanic, even if you like him. That basically, you’re driving a lemon that is going to get only more and more sour as time goes on. They’ve been elected fix the dealership and replace your lemon with a more dependable car.