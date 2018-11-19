OK, so fists, clubs and feet kill more people than assault rifles.

In his Thursday letter, Glade Barlow makes the case that clubs, bats, fists, feet and knives, etc. kill far more people than semiautomatic weapons. I’m sure his numbers are correct. But I can’t remember the last time a fist, club or foot killed dozens of innocent people in a matter of seconds.
Until we get legal or illegal automatic and/or semiautomatic rifles completely out of the hands of our citizens, we are just waiting for another mass-shooting headline. Somehow, I feel we all stand a better chance against a foot.