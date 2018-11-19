Letters

OK, so fists, clubs and feet kill more people than assault rifles.

Joseph Manzo Las Vegas
November 18, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

In his Thursday letter, Glade Barlow makes the case that clubs, bats, fists, feet and knives, etc. kill far more people than semiautomatic weapons. I’m sure his numbers are correct. But I can’t remember the last time a fist, club or foot killed dozens of innocent people in a matter of seconds.

Until we get legal or illegal automatic and/or semiautomatic rifles completely out of the hands of our citizens, we are just waiting for another mass-shooting headline. Somehow, I feel we all stand a better chance against a foot.

