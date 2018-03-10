Opioid “crisis”? What about those in pain?

The much-hyped, touted and revered by the media “cause dejour” of the opioid “crisis” affects far more than the bemoaned dealers and addicts. I say this because I now have firsthand experience.

My wife recently underwent a full knee replacement and, as one would expect, has been in severe pain since the surgery. She was issued a five-day supply of oxycodone upon discharge from the hospital.

We are now one week into her recovery and have been unable to find any physician, surgeon, PCP or hospital that will issue her any pain medicine. Those who have responded insist she must see them personally, which she cannot do.

Our thanks to the Nevada Legislature, news media and all those physicians who are so worried about us.