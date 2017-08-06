Out-of-state environmentalists pushing Nevada national monument issue

As a native Nevadan of more than 80 years, I find little to argue with in the comments of one of Nevada’s foremost and most knowledgeable historians — a man who has actually been to all of the sites.

Rock formations in the Whitney Pockets area of the Gold Butte National Monument. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The out-of-state funded “Friends of Gold Butte,” who know little of Nevada history, are continually trying to influence local government and eliminate the multiple use of Nevada lands in the name of preservation.

They question the wisdom of Nevada historian, writer and lecturer Stanley Paher (July 22 Review-Journal commentary), a native Nevadan of more than 80 years, who has dedicated his life’s work to the exploration and documentation of historical Nevada, ghost towns, mining and physical features. His opinion on the preservation of the Nevada back country is far advanced beyond the opinions of recent transplants from America’s left coast.

