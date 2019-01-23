Owners of Bonnie Springs can sell to whomever they want to

It seems that the developer who is going to buy the property is going to put in quite a nice development.

Visitors walk around the Red Rock Riding Stables at Bonnie Springs Ranch outside of Las Vegas. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

How many of the 35,000 people who signed the petition to keep Bonnie Springs Ranch from being sold would go there at least two or three times a year with their families to help keep this place profitable?

It seems the children of the founder do not want to operate this kind of a business anymore. They should be allowed to sell the place to whomever they want.

