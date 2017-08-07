Parking could be a mess at Las Vegas Raider games

ust build a three- to five-level garage on the existing designated parking area. We’ve come this far, what’s a few million more for the garage?

I cannot believe that our elected Clark County commissioners didn’t think of proper parking for the Raider stadium to begin with. It’s like building a barn without a door.

More than two years into this and it seems Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak has just discovered there isn’t enough accessible parking. Oh, we can rent the property over there or at the Strip casinos. The attendees can walk the mile or two to the stadium. Thanks, but that’s not a good plan.

Just build a three- to five-level garage on the existing designated parking area. We’ve come this far, what’s a few million more for the garage? The air-conditioned stadium will be used year-round for all kinds of events, and the garage could pay for itself in time.

Otherwise, off-site lots would be receiving the parking income instead of the stadium. Besides, a vacant lot today in Las Vegas is another casino tomorrow. Parking would be continually changed. Do we want our worldwide tourists going home and saying, “We had to park in a sand lot more than a mile away and walk to and from the stadium”?

Since we are going to have a professional NFL team here, we should do it right — and do it with our famous Las Vegas flair.