Parking fees and Las Vegas tourism

The Review-Journal’s March 24 story about Strip casinos and parking fees did not address how locals have reacted to this rip-off. We simply refuse to pay to park our cars for the pleasure of spending upward of $200 on a meal and then spending more money playing blackjack or the slots.

My wife and I and most of our friends have not gone to any Strip hotel since this charge was put in place, with the exception of Palazzo or The Venetian, which do not charge for parking. We have also increased our trips to frequent the many fine restaurants located in the neighborhood resorts.

While the story claims there is no evidence pointing to a downturn in tourists due to the fees, the same cannot be said about locals.