Pay gap myth ignores education, career choice

The mythical gender wage gap was debunked so many times in the past 20 years that only the uninformed would believe one still exists. But the Sep. 15 Review-Journal (“Wage wedge”) rehashed the issue.

Over the years, numerous newspaper articles and editorials have explained the mythical wage gap is a statistical deception derived from an aggregate total of all male and female wages, without regard to education, experience or profession.

Career choices are the main factor for the wage difference. Fifty-five years ago, Congress passed the Equal Pay Act of 1963. It requires all workers, regardless of gender, to be paid the same wages for the same work.

But women continue to believe the fallacy.