People should practice greater civility

Ellen Pavelka Las Vegas
September 5, 2018 - 10:34 pm
 
Updated September 6, 2018 - 10:46 am

I agree with Wayne Allyn Root’s assessment in his Sunday column that all of us should practice greater civility, regardless of political affiliation or opinion. Perhaps he should also direct his commentary towards President Donald Trump. As a person who holds the highest elected position in our country, he should be setting an example, instead of tweeting daily attacks like a schoolyard bully. His name-calling is childish and beneath the office he holds. What does Mr. Root expect when our own president sets such a poor example?

News Headlines
