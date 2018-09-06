People should practice greater civility

I agree with Wayne Allyn Root’s assessment in his Sunday column that all of us should practice greater civility, regardless of political affiliation or opinion.

A Pakistani recruit, 22, who was recently discharged from the U.S. Army, holds an American flag as he poses for a picture Tuesday, July 3, 2018. The man asked his name and location to be undisclosed for safety reasons. (Mike Knaak/AP)

I agree with Wayne Allyn Root’s assessment in his Sunday column that all of us should practice greater civility, regardless of political affiliation or opinion. Perhaps he should also direct his commentary towards President Donald Trump. As a person who holds the highest elected position in our country, he should be setting an example, instead of tweeting daily attacks like a schoolyard bully. His name-calling is childish and beneath the office he holds. What does Mr. Root expect when our own president sets such a poor example?