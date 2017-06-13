Perhaps Germany offers a model for American health care

In response to your Monday editorial regarding socialized medicine, I am reminded of an article I read years ago about the German system. When East and West Germany were reunited, they needed to figure out a health-care system that included the wealthy West Germans, the poorer East Germans and the Turkish imported factory workers.

They came up with a hybrid system. Everyone was covered under a basic needs plan. It was somewhat like our VA system. For more comprehensive coverage, there were private plans of all sorts that could be purchased, which would augment the basic coverage. I believe this type of system would work in our country.