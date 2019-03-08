Physician-assisted suicide and capital punishment

Lawmakers in Carson City have introduced a bill to legalize doctor-assisted suicide. If it passes, a doctor could provide terminally ill patients with the drugs necessary to end their lives.

More to the point, I question why these drugs can’t be used to execute prisoners who have been on death row for decades. Especially ones who have waived their appeals and want to die for the crimes they committed.

Will the drug companies fight to ensure their drugs are not used in doctor-assisted suicides as hard as they do to have them not used for executions?