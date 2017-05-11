Pit bull attack highlights a problem in Nevada

On the Review-Journal’s Tuesday front page I see that another vicious dog, a pitbull mix, has killed a child. We have a dog-owner problem in this state.

I have been attacked twice in the past three years. The first time was by my neighbor’s unleashed pitbull mix dog, resulting in 17 stitches to my throat. The second incident was 11 months ago while on a walk with my small leashed dog. An unleashed German Shepherd-type brutally attacked my dog and nearly killed her. Three thousand dollars later. my dog is still with me, scars and all. During the incident I suffered a stress-induced heart attack.

The owner of that dog grabbed it by the collar and pulled it off my dog and ran. She took no responsibility for the horrible attack. Animal control officials are still looking for her and that dog.

When are we going to enforce leash laws in this town? When are ignorant people going to realize that aggressive breeds of dogs don’t belong in the home with children?

I no longer can enjoy the walks with my dog we used to love, for fear of another unleashed big dog attacking us. I am a dog owner and lover, but a human life comes first.