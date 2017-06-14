Planned light rail route from McCarran to downtown Las Vegas makes no sense

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

I read the Review-Journal’s Saturday article stating that Gov. Brian Sandoval had approved letting officials seek funding for another light-rail line, this one extending from downtown to McCarran International Airport. However, the accompanying map shows the route running down Maryland Parkway. What are they thinking?

We need light rail to the airport, but it needs to go down Las Vegas Boulevard where all the hotels are. Otherwise, it will share the same fate as the current rail line, which is slowly dying for lack of riders, even though it is closer to the hotels than Maryland Parkway.

Are there that many people flying in or out of McCarran whose destination is UNLV, Sunrise Hospital or even downtown? No, they go to the Strip. And we should provide a cost-effective, traffic-easing and efficient way for them to get there.