Plenty of people would like to take guns away from law-abiding Americans

In response to recent letter writer James Sida’s claim that no prominent Democratic politicians have threatened to confiscate privately owned firearms, last month Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard sent medical marijuana patients a letter ordering them to surrender their firearms, ammunition and gun permits within 30 days claiming their medical cannabis use invalidated their Second Amendment rights. This is a current example of an actual, ongoing gun confiscation in America.

America’s gun owners know from the historical record that politicians and governments rarely suddenly declare guns to be illegal, followed by forced confiscation. That would be too confrontational. The normal method of gun confiscation used by tyrannical governments historically starts slowly with “reasonable gun restrictions” under the guise of public safety. Another common gun control/confiscation technique is for politicians to declare certain classes of citizens to be disqualified to own firearms for dubious reasons. Does any of this sound familiar?

To paraphrase a famous quote about the loss of civil rights and liberty: First they came for the pot smokers’ guns, then they came for mine.