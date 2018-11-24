Letters

Political acrimony isn’t unique to the present day and Donald Trump

Jack Corrick Boulder City
November 23, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

While channel surfing, I happened to catch the documentary on the Bill Clinton presidential sex scandal. Most interesting were the film footage and quotes from Newt Gingrich and his fellow Republican congressmen of the time. Listening to them, I had never realized back then what horrible people the Clintons were.

Strange (funny?), but those congressmen back then sound exactly like our Democratic members of Congress today talking about the Trumps. So now, as back then, our Congress will be too busy “muckraking” rather than moving our country forward.

Wonder if any of our fellow citizens have caught on to this?

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like