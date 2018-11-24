Political acrimony isn’t unique to the present day and Donald Trump

Look what Republicans said about Bill Clinton back in the day.

Former President Bill Clinton. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

While channel surfing, I happened to catch the documentary on the Bill Clinton presidential sex scandal. Most interesting were the film footage and quotes from Newt Gingrich and his fellow Republican congressmen of the time. Listening to them, I had never realized back then what horrible people the Clintons were.

Strange (funny?), but those congressmen back then sound exactly like our Democratic members of Congress today talking about the Trumps. So now, as back then, our Congress will be too busy “muckraking” rather than moving our country forward.

Wonder if any of our fellow citizens have caught on to this?