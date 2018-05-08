Political affiliation, color and religion

Kanye West and other black Republicans — such as Herman Cain and Ben Carson — are Republicans because they are rich.

In his May 3 column, Wayne Allyn Root asks why so many Jews and blacks are Democrats. He mentions Kanye West tweeting out his love for our Beloved Leader. Mr. West also states that blacks don’t have to be Democrats.

Mr. Root goes on to say the same about Jews, citing his own experiences and name dropping about his time with our president.

The false premise is that color and religion are the determining factors.

Kanye West and other black Republicans — such as Herman Cain and Ben Carson — are not Republicans because they are black. They are Republicans because they are rich. The same is true of Jews. Jews such as Mr. Root, Sheldon Adelson and others are Republicans because they are rich.

To paraphrase Harry Truman, the Democratic Party works very hard to help those who need help. That other party works very hard to help those who don’t need help.

The comparison is obvious. The Republicans work hard to eliminate help to the poor and make the rich even wealthier. Since the majority of any group — blacks, Jews or others — are poor, it makes sense for them to be Democrats.