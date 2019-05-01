MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Letters

Political cowardice on Medicare and Social Security

Richard E. Ralston Newport Beach, Calif. The writer is executive director of Americans for Free Choice in Medicine.
April 30, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Your comments on political cowardice on Social Security and Medicare are obviously true and have been for many years (Friday editorial). This has been compounded recently by a deceptive call for Medicare for All plan. A government that will soon lose the ability to cover the medical bills of those who have involuntarily paid Medicare taxes for 50 years should not promise to expand Medicare to everyone, which reveals contempt for everyone, but especially for those current depending on Medicare.

