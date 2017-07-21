Re: Your July 10 editorial, “Do as I say, not as I do: Minimum wage for thee, but not for me”: Duly noted. And who can forget that late-night moment with David Letterman feigning a search for the country of origin of a Trump necktie? The Donald’s vacuous look says: Can we move on? No, here it is: China. Surprise!
Political hypocrisies abound on both sides
July 20, 2017 - 9:00 pm