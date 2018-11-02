Political violence is no way to address an agenda

WPLG-TV via AP

I am a staunch Republican, but I’m absolutely enraged about this psychotic slug-nutty terrorizing high-level Democrats by sending pipe bombs all over the country. Anarchy, terrorism and assassination are an unacceptable avenue of political or social discourse in this great country.

But I think Michael Bloomberg, Dianne Feinstein and company should start a movement to ban the possession of unregistered plumbing. All pipes would have to be purchased through a licensed plumber with a background check (for a fee, of course). That should solve the problem.