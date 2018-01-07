Politicians must give priority to their constituents

With that said, constituent services, while often an overlooked component of congressional work, have always been a hallmark of my office.

Rep. Dina Titus. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

In response to the Tuesday letter to the Review-Journal in which Wayne Brotherton of Amargosa Valley said he contacted my office and was told, “I don’t talk to anyone not in my district”:

In any given month, my office receives thousands of calls, emails, and walk-ins from people all around Nevada who are seeking assistance with the federal bureaucracy or other aspects of government. Under House rules, we cannot help everyone who seeks our assistance, especially those who are not residents of the 1st Congressional District. But we do offer any guidance that we can, including contact information for the individual’s representative as well as relevant government agencies and organizations.

With that said, constituent services, while often an overlooked component of congressional work, have always been a hallmark of my office. We handled 1,172 cases and brought back $1.2 million to constituents in 2017 alone. The numbers don’t lie. We are here for you.